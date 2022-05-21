The Labor leader has thanked Australians for the incredible honour to serve as the country's 31st prime minister.
"My Labor team will work every day to bring Australians together, and I will lead a government worth of the people of Australia," he said. "A government as courageous and hardworking and caring as the Australian people are themselves."
He began by acknowledging the traditional owners and committed to the Uluru Statement from the Heart. He promised to always look after the disadvantaged and vulnerable, and promote unity and optimism, not fear and division.
"I can promise all Australians this - no matter how you voted today, the government I lead will respect every one of you every day."
It was a show of strength - not weakness - to collaborate, he insisted. Just hours before polls closed, Anthony Albanese made a bold declaration that he wanted to change the way politics operates.
"I want our democracy to function properly. That's why I'm in this," he said.
Just hours after the polls closed, he has changed politics. But just as likely, politics has changed around him.
Albanese will be the next prime minister of Australia, and the mood at Labor's election night party in Sydney's inner-west was understandable.
First confused as a mixed bag of results came in, then buoyant as it became clear Scott Morrison was no more, then elated as a bloodbath in WA made majority government a real possibility.
Labor has escaped a decade-long wilderness.
But that fact covers a reality just as important: its primary vote is mired in the 30s.
A wipeout of the Coalition, with the loss of the sitting treasurer no less, could only be achieved by a Labor tsunami in bygone eras.
There has been a seismic, perhaps permanent shift in Australian politics.
But this time, it's a political earthquake without a Labor tsunami.
Labor may yet achieve a majority, it may not.
But an influx of teal independents, of Greens, and likely Dai Le in Fowler (knocking off would-be home affairs minister Kristina Keneally) will impose a muscular accountability and possibly hold the balance of power.
If Labor's win is the headline, the teal wave is the subheading in bold.
Australians have bashed the Liberals, demanding Albanese hold true to his word on integrity and climate change.
Soon-to-be education minister Tanya Plibersek was sober as she reflected on what is to come. They will be inheriting a post-COVID economy wracked by high inflation and stagnant wages.
Albanese will of course speak to the crossbench, Plibersek confirmed, but will stick to the policies he took to the election.
Albanese has the chance to shape Australian politics, just as he planned. The watchful eye of the crossbench may make sure of it.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
