The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

'I am ready': Anthony Albanese secures support for a working minority government

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated May 23 2022 - 4:30am, first published 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has secured support for a working minority government, but remains hopeful Labor will soon secure a majority and be able to govern in its own right.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.