The Xmas in July festival takes over Parkes Place Lawns next month, and we can't help but get a little excited about the pop-up raclette melted cheese igloo village.
It's a French winter tradition to melt raclette cheese and drop it on potatoes, ham, salami and pickles, and it's promising to be a must-do at this year's festival.
"Back in France, each winter, we would bring the family and friends together to indulge in a raclette party," festival director Vincent Hernandez says.
"This is one of the things you look forward to in winter, and this excitement is shared by millions of French people every year.
"I can't wait to bring this tradition to Canberra and have people enjoy their first raclette party in a igloo."
Inside your private igloo you'll find a whopping 1.8 kilograms of sliced raclette cheese, the charcuterie and pickles, potatoes warm in the bain-marie, mulled wine and the raclette grill ready for you to melt your cheese.
And don't forget to leave space for the giant marshmallow with each igloo having a designated fire pit and wood to restock.
There are 12 cosy igloos for six to eight guests to book for either lunch or dinner, where you can let your love for cheese fill your stomach and warm your heart.
June 30 to July 3. For more information or to book go to christmasinjuly.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
