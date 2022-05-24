The Canberra Times
Calwell High School to undergo special review

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated May 24 2022 - 2:17am, first published 2:12am
Calwell High School will undergo a special purpose review after WorkSafe ACT intervened. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

A Tuggeranong school will undergo a review after WorkSafe ACT was forced to intervene amid dire staff shortages and frequent occupational violence.

