My family used to be shocking at deciding what to eat for dinner. When someone suggested a meal there was always an objection. I realised that I needed to change tack, so I reached for my favourite cookbook and some sticky notes, handed them to Kiki, Anela and Marina and asked them to pick two dinners each. I made a list of all the ingredients, along with any modifications, such as removing walnuts for Anela's nut allergy. When I went to the supermarket I only bought the ingredients on the list instead of randomly buying produce to fill the fridge. The results? Bang! Dinner for the week was sorted.