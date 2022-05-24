The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Super Rugby Pacific: 'Critical' re-signing Sefo Kautai ready to get 'stuck in' for Brumbies

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 24 2022 - 8:08am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies have re-signed Sefo Kautai. Picture: Keegan Carroll

It's been a wild ride into Super Rugby for tighthead prop Sefo Kautai, and there's no signs of it slowing down after he was re-signed by the Brumbies until the end of 2024.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.