Western United's Steven Lustica called it from the start.
He knew John Aloisi was the man for the job to get the Melbourne club to its first ever A-League Men's grand final.
Advertisement
And the big dance is on Saturday for the Canberran but his fellow teammate from the territory will be missing, with ALM games record holder Nikolai Topor-Stanley ruled out due to a foot injury.
The defender's consecutive grand final streak of five has come to an end after failing to overcome the injury in time for this weekend.
The 37-year-old has played in the losing side in four grand finals and was hoping to experience victory this time.
He underwent a fitness test on Monday in an attempt to return from a ruptured tendon but is unlikely to take on Melbourne City.
But midfielder Lustica always knew United was capable of reaching the championship, thanks to Aloisi.
He said Aloisi's impact had been positive and refreshing, with the introduction of new ideas that paved the way to the championship match.
"John came in and brought a lot of positivity around the group," he said.
"He's been a massive part of this, coming in with fresh ideas and everyone's bought into what he has brought to the club.
"We've worked hard all year to achieve this goal.
"We knew we were capable of this, but a lot of people probably didn't expect we would make it this far."
MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT:
Although yet to re-sign with United beyond this season, the 31-year old was thoroughly enjoying his time with the club.
He has his eyes on securing United's first championship trophy, following the club's 2018 founding.
"We're all very excited and very proud to have reached the grand final," he said.
"It's been a fantastic year for the club and everyone involved, it's been a massive effort. We want to go all the way and win the grand final."
Despite the pressure mounting on both sides heading into the fixture, the midfielder does not feel any pressure facing reigning champions City this weekend.
Advertisement
Lustica confirmed United had prepared like any other game.
"Throughout the season we showed we were one of the best teams, along with Melbourne City," he said.
"So I think it's only fair that the top teams are going to play it off for the grand final.
"We've analysed Melbourne City, we've played them a number of times already throughout the season so we are well aware of their strengths.
"We will prepare like we have all season and we will be ready for the game."
Jerry Skotadis has stepped up for the last three finals games and has impressed Aloisi, so it's no surprise he is set to appear on game day.
Advertisement
Aloisi is confident that even with injuries reducing his roster, the team remains determined to win the title.
"We never made an excuse about the injuries," he said.
"We just said it's not an excuse for us, we're good enough to beat anyone even with certain players out. Now we want to recover well and get ready for Saturday."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.