The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

A-League Men's grand final: Steven Lustica's Western United prediction becomes reality

By Sonia Emanuel
Updated May 27 2022 - 4:30am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steven Lustica predicted John Alosio would be the man to get Western United to the big dance. Picture: Getty Images

Western United's Steven Lustica called it from the start.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.