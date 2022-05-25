Make your long weekend just that little bit glamorous at a fashion show and champagne high tea at the Hyatt Hotel Canberra this Sunday afternoon from 1pm to 3pm.
The fashion show, curated by Style by Wesson, will feature leading European designer labels.
Advertisement
Enjoy the show while sipping a glass of Veuve Clicquot and indulging in sweet and savoury treats.
There will also be a musical performance by Gavin Brown.
Tickets are $140. Ring 6269 8901 to book.
