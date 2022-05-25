The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence
Subscriber

Defence spending boost critical ahead of AUKUS, former ASIO boss Duncan Lewis warns

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated May 25 2022 - 9:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former ASIO director-general of security Duncan Lewis at the National Press Club in 2017. Picture: AAP

Australia will need to accept a dramatic boost in defence spending over the coming years or be left red-faced at the soaring cost of safety in the region, a former top spy has warned.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.