Only three years to the next election! Rest assured, the strategists are already thinking about it.
Both big parties have choices and hard decision.
Should the Liberals swing to the left after the voters swung that way?
And should Labor moderate its polices to woo those metropolitan seats aback from the independents?
Two of the countries top political analysts have answers.
Plus Dan Jervis-Bardy on Scott Morrison's calm in the face of defeat.
All with hosts Steve Evans and Alex Crowe.
Listen to the full story on the podcast, search The Echidna on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your preferred podcast app. You can also listen on our web player above.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
