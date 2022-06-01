Get ready for some action on lowering our carbon emissions

Circling back to the Teals for a moment, I would also hope that basing this on science means that the emissions aren't just displaced to another country, although I fear that in the automotive space at least, they very well might be. That's because producing anything, whether it's a solar panel or a new vehicle of any type, takes energy, and so it really matters where that energy for manufacturing came from if the actual goal of cleaning up a global problem is to be achieved.