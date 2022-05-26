Pro wrestling match slams in the capital

Did somebody say camel clutch?
The Slam! Pro Wrestling League is holding an event in Canberra on Saturday night.
And it's guaranteed to be some rollicking good fun.
The matches are on at the Ainslie Football and Social Club on Saturday from 7pm, with doors opening at 6.30pm.
The main event is between Mikey Broderick (ACT) and Rocky Menero (VIC).
It is an all-ages event.
Tickets are via eventbrite.com.au or at www.slamprotix.com.au
