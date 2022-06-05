The Canberra Times
Canberra apprentice Noah Cairnduff, takes out 2022 ACT heat of Nestle Golden Chefs Hat Award

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
June 5 2022 - 7:30pm
Noah Cairnduff prepares his winning dish at the Golden Chef Awards. Picture: Supplied

Noah Cairnduff, a third-year apprentice at Canberra Institute of Technology who works at Table at the Truffle Farm, has won the ACT heat of the 2022 Nestlé Golden Chefs Hat Award.

