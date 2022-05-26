The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Indigenous voice is long overdue

By The Canberra Times
May 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia is already changing direction under Anthony Albanese. Picture: Keegan Carroll.

When Kevin Rudd stood up in the House of Representatives on February 13, 2008, and delivered the long-awaited apology to the Stolen Generations, something remarkable happened. Or, to be more precise, didn't happen. The sky did not fall in.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.