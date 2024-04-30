The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Police need tools to tackle sex offences

By The Canberra Times
May 1 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT government must give ACT Policing the resources it needs to investigate sexual assault cases. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The ACT government must give ACT Policing the resources it needs to investigate sexual assault cases. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

No amount of spin will paper over the fact the ACT government has failed hundreds, and possibly thousands, of victims of alleged sexual assaults over many years. The findings of the Sexual Assault (Police) Review, released on Tuesday, are absolutely damning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.