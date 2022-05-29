The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Subscriber • Analysis

Peter Dutton: Who is the man set to lead the Liberal Party?

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
May 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Dutton will be elected the new Liberal leader when the party meets on Monday. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Peter Dutton is set to become the next Liberal leader when the party meets on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.