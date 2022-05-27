The Canberra Times

Times Past: May 28, 1977

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
May 27 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1977.

Discussions on protecting dingoes were taking place on this day in 1977, as it was a possibility they would soon be declared a protected animal in the ACT.

