Times Past: May 9, 1982

In the lead up to Mother's Day, comes a heartwarming story of a mother's reunion with her son after 42 years on this day in 1982. The last time Reg Solomans saw his mother, Beatrice Provan, was in 1940 when he was only a two-year-old toddler.
After his parents had separated, his mother was struggling to put food on the table for both of them and felt compelled to give him up to her former mother-in-law. Solomons, for countless years, tried to track down his mother albeit unsuccessfully. However, they finally came face to face at his father's funeral.
"It was unbelievable. I lost a father but gained a mother on the same day. An old friend of the family saw the funeral notice I placed in the Sydney paper and contacted my mother," Solomons said.
After his father's cremation, the friend who contacted his mother, brought him to his mother.
As they conversed, he found out that his mother remarried a few years after giving him up and the name change from the remarriage had been the primary reason for his inability to locate her.
"Once I gave Reg up to his grandmother, a wonderful woman, I was too nervous to go back, I didn't feel I could go back and interfere in their family life," Provan reflected.
Solomons was her only child and the reunion allowed her to meet her grandkids, Paul and Adam, for the first time.
"I've been a widow for more than 17 years and now I have a family again," she said. "The family could not have been kinder or more understanding now that we are together again. What a Mother's Day!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.