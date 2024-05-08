The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: May 9, 1982

May 9 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the lead up to Mother's Day, comes a heartwarming story of a mother's reunion with her son after 42 years on this day in 1982. The last time Reg Solomans saw his mother, Beatrice Provan, was in 1940 when he was only a two-year-old toddler.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.