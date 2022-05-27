Policies developed in line with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), with consultations led by our people, is something almost untested in Australia. With the exception of the Referendum Council's work on constitutional reform which delivered the Uluru Statement from the Heart (something Labor's policy here also seeks to strongly support), First Nations have not been consulted in such a way ever before on issues which affect us. To hopefully seek to do this on foreign policy, if that is indeed their goal, is not only a great credit to Senator Wong and her team in the ALP, but also to our communities, who have been loudly demanding such changes in approach for many decades.