The Canberra Times

Times Past: May 29, 1980

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
May 28 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1980.

Capital punishment was abolished in Australia in 1985, but on this day in 1980, it was revealed many magistrates and judges were in favour of the death penalty.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.