Think about the thousands of people across the country who volunteered their time to leaflet their suburb, or who knocked on their neighbours' doors. What a powerful and positive experience of democracy they have just participated in, and what an asset they will be to strengthen our democracy going forward. For many of them, this will have been the first campaign they have ever been directly involved in - and, for anyone who volunteered for Labor, the Greens or the independents - they know they had a real impact. They not only changed the government, they transformed the next parliament and delivered a mandate for it to pursue ideas like saving the planet from global heating, achieving gender equality, tackling the wages crisis and restoring integrity to Parliament and politics.