Congratulations to photographer Dion Georgopoulos, who is a finalist in an award for young journalists
The 26-year-old is a finalist in the John B Fairfax Family Young Australian Journalist of the Year Awards, which are part of the Walkley Foundation's mid-year celebration of journalism.
The awards recognise the outstanding efforts of journalists aged 28 or younger.
Georgopoulos is a finalist in the visual storytelling category for his work creating The Canberra Times Lockdown Hotline, allowing people to record their feelings and observations during the COVID lockdown.
He curated the voices each week and presented them in a video format online.
Georgopoulos said he was "super excited" to be a finalist, especially for a project that was about allowing people to honestly record their reactions to the lockdown.
"I'm really chuffed to be picked out of all the work that would have been submitted to the competition. It means a lot," he said.
ACM's Northern Territory correspondent Sarah Matthews is also a finalist in the coverage of community and regional affairs category for her reports about COVID in the Top End, which also ran in The Canberra Times.
