The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Interim Home Affairs Minister Jim Chalmers confirms Murugappan family will be released to Biloela

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated May 27 2022 - 9:24am, first published 6:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Murugappan family will be allowed to return home to Biloela in Queensland.

The Murugappan family - dubbed the Biloela family - will be released into the community after intervention from Labor, ending more than four years in detention.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.