Coalition's legacy and future is in doubt

By The Canberra Times
May 27 2022 - 7:30pm
Mr Dutton, like Mr Morrison, has promised to change. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong.

While, after three years of almost unprecedented stress and adversity, the jubilation felt by many over what is seen as a refreshing change of government and direction is understandable, the Morrison government should be given due credit for saving lives and livelihoods during the pandemic.

