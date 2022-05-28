Police have issued a warning to motorists with wild, wintry weather forecast for the long weekend.
Snowfalls could reach down to 1000 metres, with a cold front expected to bring possible thunderstorms and high winds to the territory on Monday and Tuesday.
Snowfall can pose a risk for inexperienced drivers and police are urging people to consider the conditions around any travel.
In similar conditions in the past, drivers have required the assistance of emergency services in areas of the Brindabella mountains, when they have become stuck following early season snowfalls.
Police said motorists driving ill-equipped in snowy conditions put themselves and other road users at risk and can put undue pressure on emergency services.
Temperatures are expected stay quite cold early in the week, with some rainfall also forecast for Canberra.
Monday will see the top temperature climb to just 11 degrees, with patches of early frost in the morning followed by showers and the chance of a storm in the afternoon.
The mercury is only expected to climb to 9 degrees on Tuesday, with high winds and more rainfall also predicted.
Jacob McArthur is a producer for The Canberra Times. As part of production team, he helps the people of Canberra and beyond get the stories they need, when they need them across a range of platforms, while helping maintain a high editorial standard. Before moving to Canberra in 2020, he started with Australian Community Media in 2015 as a journalist for The Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth. He kept a close eye on Tamworth Regional Council, as well as the public health system, writing extensively about water security, the need for better palliative care services, and medicinal cannabis. Jacob was also the co-host of ACM's Water Pressure podcast where he and Jamieson Murphy took a deep dive on issues and key decisions arising during one of the region's worst droughts on record.
