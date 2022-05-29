The Canberra Times
Katy Gallagher backs review into election spending caps

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated May 29 2022 - 1:40am, first published 1:30am
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher says election spending should be examined. Picture: James Croucher

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher says election spending caps should be examined at the federal level after massive amounts were poured into seat races, including in the ACT Senate fight.

