Anthony Albanese has six months to save the country

Defence and the NDIS offer two concrete examples of how patch-up jobs of the past offer no solutions for the present. Until recently the assumption was that there was no defence problem that couldn't be solved with more spending. Despite increasing evidence of China's economic and strategic might the previous government sought to bolster the force structures of the past. And the military answer was always remained the same. The solution to our security was three army brigades (bolstered by special forces), three (or four) squadrons of cutting-edge US aircraft, and a couple of aircraft carriers/landing helicopter docks and about a dozen destroyers and frigates. The order of battle remained the same, no matter the threat. Whether fighting Viet Cong in the jungle or Taliban in the rugged hills of Afghanistan; no matter if the potential enemy was a Soviet mechanised army or North Korea poised to strike north of the parallel, a way was always found to cling to a strategy that justified keeping everything just the way it is.

