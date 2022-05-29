The Canberra Times
Anthony Albanese has six months to save the country

Nicholas Stuart
Nicholas Stuart
May 29 2022 - 7:30pm
Can Anthony Albanese become a constructive builder finding a new way forward? Picture: Keegan Carroll

Anthony Albanese now has a chance to cement Labor as the party of middle Australia, destroy the Liberal party and marginalise the Coalition, but it's a fleeting opportunity. Most critically, Albanese won't achieve this by using the rhetoric of the past. If the new PM persists in portraying himself exclusively as someone who "fights Tories"; if he acts as if the world is still against him, and remains bound within a paradigm of conflict where nothing can be accomplished except by struggle, he will fail.

