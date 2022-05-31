The Albanese government has officially formed a majority government, as the Australian Electoral Commission declares the Labor Party has hit 76 seats.
The seat of Macnamara in Victoria tipped the count to Labor with Josh Burns retaining the seat by more than 22,000 votes in a two party preferred count.
This follows close three way competition for the seat from Liberal candidate Colleen Harkin and Greens' Steph Hodgins-May.
"I'm excited about what the future holds for our country but the work really starts now," Mr Burns told ABC News Breakfast on Tuesday morning.
"As our government takes shape, it's about getting cracking on climate change, getting cracking on the economic challenges that face Australians and getting cracking on some of the economic reforms that are really required."
If Labor gains 77 seats, the party will we able to to elect a speaker from within its own ranks.
Two seats still remain in doubt. Deakin in Victoria has outgoing Liberal assistant treasurer Michael Sukkar in the lead, and Gilmore in NSW, with Labor candidate Fiona Phillips just ahead.
For Deakin, Mr Sukkar remains 617 votes ahead of Labor candidate Matt Gregg in a two candidate preferred count.
Meanwhile, Labor has taken the lead in Gilmore. Ms Phillips is a slim 130 votes ahead of Liberal candidate Andrew Constance.
A Labor win in either of these seats means the party would not have to turn to the speaker to make the casting vote in the case of a voting deadlock.
While federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers claimed the win via Twitter on Monday night, the Electoral Commission did not declare the seat until midday on Tuesday.
On Monday night Mr Chalmers tweeted a photo of himself and Mr Burns. The photo, captioned simply "76", showed the two men grinning widely.
AUSTRALIA'S POST-ELECTION POLITICAL CLIMATE:
The ALP government has remained just shy of forming a majority for over a week since Anthony Albanese was sworn in as Prime Minister.
Australian Electoral Commission staff resumed counting on Monday, after no votes were counted on Sunday in preparation for a renewed push to finalise results.
This comes after The Greens picked up their fourth seat in the House of Representatives. Greens candidate Stephen Bates won the Brisbane electorate on Saturday replacing Liberal Trevor Evans.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
