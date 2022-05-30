Did anyone think to ask job seekers what needs to change?

Ask anyone on JobSeeker payments and they will tell you that the kind of work available through jobactive providers is rarely a good skills match to what they have to offer. With 52.6 per cent of their caseload having a Certificate I level education/secondary education level or lower, and only 13 per cent of the advertised jobs being appropriate for them, the employment services provider achieving their new outcomes-based KPIs will be largely driven by a "bums on seats" mentality, where the appropriateness of the placement will be trumped by the need to fill the job for them to get paid.