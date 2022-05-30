The Canberra Times
The battle for Australia 2025 has begun

By The Canberra Times
May 30 2022 - 7:30pm
New Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton, with deputy leader Sussan Ley. Picture: AAP

The elevation of Peter Dutton and David Littleproud to the leadership of the Coalition parties marks the beginning of the 2025 election campaign. They, and their deputies, Sussan Ley and Senator Perin Davey, are the team Liberals and Nationals are pinning their hopes on to knock Labor out of office after just one term.

