The added ingredient to Dickson's project was the exploits of German explorer, naturalist, zoologist and mining engineer William Blandowski (1822-1878). He led an expedition from December 1856 to August 1857 that travelled from Melbourne to Mildura and on to Mondellimin (Merbein) on the Murray River where he stayed for many months and with the assistance of the Nyeri Nyeri people gathered a large number of specimens. Blandowski, whose contribution to Australian natural history has been reassessed in a recent major publication edited by Harry Allen to mark the 150th anniversary of this expedition, was a brilliant but awkward and flawed individual who suffered from the prevailing anti-German sentiment in the colonies. He fled Australia in 1859 and later died in a mental asylum.