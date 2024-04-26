The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse
What's on

'Not just about crying': Lior's old love in new times

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
April 27 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When the phone rings and it's Lior calling, I panic because I realise I've mixed up the time for our interview. But once we get talking, it's clear there's never a bad time for Lior to call.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Canberra Times app browse

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.