Enjoy fine art, learn fan dancing: Canberra's arts scene

A new exhibition curated and presented by Gungahlin Arts featuring works by eight contemporary artists from the Gungahlin region will open at Studio Studio on Friday, May 3 at 6pm. Artists Katrina Barter, Amy Campbell, John Hart, Robbie Karmel, Pinal Maniar, Rozalie Sherwood, Heidi Smith and Wallabindi work in painting, textiles, mixed media and other artistic forms. The exhibition is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 4pm until May 12. Several artists will take part in an event featuring performative drawing by Robbie Karmel and a facilitated artist discussion on Saturday, May 11 at 2pm. Studio Studio is at Unit 5, 57 Dacre Street, Mitchell. See: belcoarts.com.au/inhabited.