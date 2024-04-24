Enjoy fine art, learn fan dancing: Canberra's arts scene

Weaving together stories from the past with their present-day echoes, Ren Gregori, Phuong Le, Chris Siu and Estelle Yoon explore themes of displacement, resilience, and identity through video, installation and documentary photography. Navigating Histories will be opened on Thursday, May 2 at 6.30pm by Dr Shaune Lakin, senior curator of Photography at the National Gallery of Australia. It runs until June 1. See: photoaccess.org.au.
Celebrate Australian Dance Week with a Fabulous Fan Veil Dance Workshop conducted by burlesque artist Jazida. Fans will be provided in class to borrow. It's on at the Ralph Wilson Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre on Saturday, May 4 at 1pm. Free, registration essential: events.humanitix.com.
Feel like some nostalgic alien action on the big screen? At Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive on Saturday, May 4 from 5pm will be a double feature of the dark, atmospheric Alien (M,116 minutes, 1979), directed by Ridley Scott, and (at 8pm) the action-packed sequel directed by James Cameron, Aliens (M, 136 minutes, 1986). For more information and tickets see: nfsa.gov.au.
A new exhibition curated and presented by Gungahlin Arts featuring works by eight contemporary artists from the Gungahlin region will open at Studio Studio on Friday, May 3 at 6pm. Artists Katrina Barter, Amy Campbell, John Hart, Robbie Karmel, Pinal Maniar, Rozalie Sherwood, Heidi Smith and Wallabindi work in painting, textiles, mixed media and other artistic forms. The exhibition is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 4pm until May 12. Several artists will take part in an event featuring performative drawing by Robbie Karmel and a facilitated artist discussion on Saturday, May 11 at 2pm. Studio Studio is at Unit 5, 57 Dacre Street, Mitchell. See: belcoarts.com.au/inhabited.
The Canberra Times film critic Cris Kennedy has started Aussie Film 101, a TikTok series about Australian films - 95 videos and counting - that's attracted quite a following. The films covered range widely, from The Cheaters (1930), the only surviving film by the McDonagh sisters - writer/director Paulette, actress Isabel (aka Marie Lorraine) and art director Phyllis - to Cate Shortland's Somersault (1994), which won a record 13 Australian Film Institute awards.
Former Canberran - now Sydneysider - Wilbur Whitta and his quartet Wildfire are launching their debut album, also named Wildfire, on ABC Jazz. It features some of Whitta's compositions as well as traditional jazz repertoire. Whitta is on piano and keyboards with Tom Avgenicos on trumpet, Jack Stoneham on alto sax and Alex Inman-Hislop on drums. It's at Smith's Alternative on Sunday, April 28 at 7pm (doors open 6.30pm). See: smithsalternative.com.
