Enjoy fine art, learn fan dancing: Canberra's arts scene

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
April 25 2024 - 5:30am
Navigating Histories

Weaving together stories from the past with their present-day echoes, Ren Gregori, Phuong Le, Chris Siu and Estelle Yoon explore themes of displacement, resilience, and identity through video, installation and documentary photography. Navigating Histories will be opened on Thursday, May 2 at 6.30pm by Dr Shaune Lakin, senior curator of Photography at the National Gallery of Australia. It runs until June 1. See: photoaccess.org.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

