All of the objects are lovingly and exactly painted with a high degree of realism, although the composition itself seems awkward, simplified and appearing as if belonging to a naive tradition of painting. By clearing the field of competing objects, we are forced to make sense of what we see before us, so that each element is imbued with its own sense of alchemy. The head - possibly a self-referential image - the knife at its throat and the everyday objects cast their own web of associations. It is an image of a person confronting solitude, not dramatically or heroically, but in a sort of matter-of-fact manner within her own domestic space.