Tuggeranong Vikings players Remsy Lemisio and Titi Nofoagatotoa have been named in the Under-20s Junior Wallabies squad.
The squad are set to assemble for camp in Longreach, Queensland, ahead of the Oceania Rugby Under-20s Championship, to be held on the Sunshine Coast next month.
"Over the duration of the two camps to date, over 60 players have had the opportunity to train and push their claim for a spot in the final squad," Junior Wallabies coach Nathan Grey said.
"Every player chosen has been extremely impressive playing in each of their respective competitions in the first half of this year.
"The whole side is itching to get out and represent their country, more so now than ever with many players having to wait almost two years to pull on the gold jersey.
"After a long stint of disruptions, the squad has had two camps together this year, and the side is looking well prepared for the tournament ahead.
"We will be looking at this last camp in Longreach to start to work on our combinations and start to put together the finishing touches before we go into competition."
Lemisio and Nofoagatotoa came through the ACT Brumbies program and played club rugby in the John I Dent Cup with the Vikings.
Also included in the Junior Wallabies are 12 NSW Waratahs, seven Queensland Reds, five Melbourne Rebels and four Western Force players, either representing at academy or Super Rugby level.
The Junior Wallabies will be in camp from June 11 before beginning their Under-20s Championship campaign against Argentina on July 1, with clashes against Fiji on July 5 and New Zealand on July 10.
Junior Wallabies v Argentina, Friday 1 July 2022, 7pm AEST
Junior Wallabies v Fiji, Tuesday 5 July 2022, 4pm AEST
Junior Wallabies v New Zealand, Sunday 10 July 2022, 4pm AEST
