The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Brumbies and Tuggeranong Vikings pair Remsy Lemisio and Titi Nofoagatotoa make Junior Wallabies rugby squad

By Sonia Emanuel
Updated June 1 2022 - 7:33am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remsy Lemisio is in the Brumbies program. Picture: Getty Images

Tuggeranong Vikings players Remsy Lemisio and Titi Nofoagatotoa have been named in the Under-20s Junior Wallabies squad.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.