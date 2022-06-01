The Canberra Times
Canberra office occupancy levels hit highest level since July 2021

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
June 1 2022 - 7:30pm
Canberra's office occupancy has reached the highest levels since July 2021, hitting 60 per cent in May after a slump in April.

