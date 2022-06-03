Perched high on a hill overlooking the Brindabellas, a luxury Lawson home is poised to break sale records as it hits the market for the first time.
The five-bedroom home counts an award-winning pool, 12-seat theatre, gym and jungle-themed games room and bar among its many features.
The 856-square-metre property at 17 Rouseabout Street, Lawson was built in 2018 with architecture firm Marchese Partners behind the grand design.
The sale price is likely to be in excess of $3 million and is expected to far surpass the record for the entire Belconnen region.
CoreLogic records show the highest sale price for the region is $2,475,000, set in late 2021, while the suburb record for Lawson is $2.35 million.
Sellers Tracey and Daniel Posch were heavily involved in the design of their family home, with Mrs Posch joking Pinterest became her best friend for the years leading up to the build.
"We go on a lot of holidays ... and we kind of wanted to bring that back home and make sure that we can be comfortable. We come home, we can relax by the fire, in summertime sit by the pool," she said.
"We can have a lot of family come over. Between the two of us we have a fair bit of family and it's quite comfortable here to have that because of the open spaces."
The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen, dining and living space, framed by floor-to-ceiling glass doors.
The large kitchen, which includes a hidden butler's pantry with a glass roof, flows out onto the alfresco dining and living area, complete with a second kitchen and fireplace.
It overlooks a solar-heated, L-shaped pool and spa, which took out the NSW/ACT 2018 pool of the year award by the Swimming Pool and Spa Association of Australia.
The abundance of glass throughout the home was a natural decision for the couple, who own Canberra window manufacturing business Monaro Windows.
The home acts almost as a showroom for the business and includes feature pieces such as switch glass in two of the bedrooms that can be switched from frosted to clear, offering a view of the pool area.
Mrs Posch said her favourite part of the house is the ensuite off the master bedroom, which doubles as a walk-in wardrobe. It features a free-standing bath, two vanities and a bench seat.
"The ensuite was not meant to look that way initially and we got a designer in and she completely changed it and it was fabulous," she said.
Downstairs is a jungle-themed games room with a built-in bar and four television screens, the theatre room with star-lit ceiling, a gym and the fifth bedroom or study.
Mrs Posch said the family have decided to sell the home and move to the NSW coast to be closer to family.
Civium Property are managing the expressions of interest sale, with the first open home taking place this weekend.
Andrew Smith, director of Civium Property, said the home would appeal to large or multi-generational families.
"The initial response to the marketing has been strong, with Lawson buyers looking to upgrade and larger families moving from older Belconnen homes showing the strongest interest," he said.
"As the majority of Belconnen homes are 30 to 50 years old, this property represents a rare opportunity to live in a large, 'as new' home and stay within Belconnen."
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
