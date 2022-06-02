The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Jack Wighton suspension has has Raiders confident of covering his State of Origin absence

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 2 2022 - 8:04am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Frawley's two-week stint during Jack Wighton's suspension has the Green Machine confident they can cover his Origin absence. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

It's the two-week cameo that has the Green Machine confident they can cover Jack Wighton's absence.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.