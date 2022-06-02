It's the two-week cameo that has the Green Machine confident they can cover Jack Wighton's absence.
Wighton's in the NSW State of Origin camp and will miss the Canberra Raiders' clash against the Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
He's clearly been in the Raiders' best three players, if not the best, all season.
But a two-week suspension for a dangerous tackle on New Zealand Warriors fullback Reece Walsh not only rested him up to be cherry ripe for Origin, but also allowed Matt Frawley to slot into the halves on the left edge.
It saw Frawley produce his best game in lime green when he tore apart his former club Canterbury - scoring a try and showing a deft kicking game that had the Bulldogs on the back foot.
He'll return to that left edge where he formed a combination with his second-rower Hudson Young and outside backs Nick Cotric and Sebastian Kris.
"We won both weeks when Jack wasn't there so it gave us massive confidence that when he's not here we can still win," Young said.
"He's been one of our best players all year so Frawls has got a big job, but I think he's more than capable of doing so."
The pair have played some NSW Cup together this season, further adding to their combination.
It came when he was dropped back to the reserves for a game after the opening four rounds.
But he returned after just one game and started to hit his straps, scoring three tries in his past five games.
"A bit of a wake-up call there during the year and I was happy to go back and play a game in NSW Cup," Young said.
"I feel like I've come back to the NRL, put my best foot forward and hopefully just keep building each week now."
NRL ROUND 13
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium, 4pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Corey Horsburgh, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Corey Harawira-Naera, 17. Trey Mooney. Reserves: 18. James Schiller 19. Harry Rushton, 20. Adrian Trevilyan, 21. Brad Schneider.
Roosters squad: 1. Joseph Manu, 2. Billy Smith, 3. Paul Momirovski, 4. Kevin Naiqama, 5. Joseph Suaalii, 6. Sam Walker, 7. Luke Keary, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Drew Hutchison, 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11. Angus Crichton, 12. Sitili Tupouniua, 13. Nat Butcher. Interchange: 14. Connor Watson, 15. Fletcher Baker, 16. Egan Butcher, 17. Terrell May. Reserves: 18. Lachlan Lam, 19. Daniel Suluka-Fifita, 20. Adam Keighran, 21. Tom Carr, 22. Ben Marschke.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
