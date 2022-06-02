Advertising on Canberra's public transport network will continue - highlighting a split between Labor and the Greens - but the government has committed to reviewing some current signs which adhere to the letter of the law but are out of step with community expectations.
Advertisements for payday loan services will be banned on public transport and the government will seek to prevent the ads from being placed with a contractor that manages signs on public transport shelters.
Transport Minister Chris Steel on Thursday advised the Legislative Assembly advertising across the capital's buses, light rail vehicles and public transport infrastructure would continue, despite 523 people signing a petition calling for tighter rules on the advertisements.
The petition, started by Greens candidate at the recent federal election, Tim Hollo, and sponsored by Greens Assembly member Jo Clay, said public space advertising was a "socially, economically and environmentally destructive and fundamentally undemocratic practice".
The petition called on the government to end bus shelter advertisements, remove public transport advertisements that blocked windows and review the rules on what advertisements are allowed on public transport.
But Mr Steel said the government would continue to enforce current restrictions on public outdoor advertising and clarify standards for ads that may be out of step with community values.
"Balanced and well-regulated use of outdoor advertising - including on public transport - can support public and community information campaigns, and promote economic activity through promotion of local businesses," Mr Steel's advice to the Assembly's clerk, tabled on Thursday, said.
Mr Steel said bus and light rail shelter advertising was handled by an external provider under a contract due to expire in 2027.
"We will review the current approach to contracting out bus shelter locations for advertising, including considering both the value for the ACT community and concerns about advertising in public spaces - at the end of the current contract period," he said.
Ms Clay, the Greens member for Ginninderra, said she was really disappointed the public transport advertising program would continue.
"They generate less than 0.6 per cent of the revenue from our public transport budget, so it is not worth selling our credibility for this and it puts people off using our public transport," Ms Clay said.
"Recently I saw an ad for a payday lending company on a bus shelter in Jamison. It suggested young people should get into debt to buy fries. I'm glad to hear the Minister will review whether payday lending ads should be allowed, but a better approach would be to stop all commercial ads on our public transport."
Mr Steel confirmed on Thursday the government would no longer accept advertisements for payday lenders after the end of the current contract and would explore ways to achieve the same ban through the advertising sites managed by Adhel, the private contractor which manages the sites.
More than half of Canberrans polled by Lonergan Research in 2018 said they disliked or "disliked a lot" billboard advertising in their everyday life.
Sixty-nine per cent agreed or strongly agreed that outdoor advertising reduced the quality of public spaces, while 78 per cent agreed or strongly agreed that Canberra's advertising-free environment made it a more pleasant place to live than other, bigger cities.
The polling was commissioned by the Green Institute, a think tank with close links to the ACT Greens party.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
