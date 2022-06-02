The Canberra Times
ACT government defends public transport advertisements in Canberra after petition called for removal

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
June 2 2022 - 7:30pm
Advertising on Canberra's public transport network will continue - highlighting a split between Labor and the Greens - but the government has committed to reviewing some current signs which adhere to the letter of the law but are out of step with community expectations.

