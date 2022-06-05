Peter Dutton will be too busy learning that you need to be polite to the umpires and can't be needlessly rude answering reasonable questions - as he was to a journalist at the Press Club just before the election. But there's no need to waste more time discussing him, anyway. It's more than a hundred years since anybody led their party from defeat straight back to government and Dutton won't prove the exception. The smart money is backing other bowlers, like Angus Taylor. But the Coalition will need to spend time in the nets, practising and getting its selection processes right before it bothers re-taking the field. There will be a lot of time standing bored and lonely in the outfield, ignored by the commentators, listening to the monotonous chirping of the crickets as the world changes around them.

