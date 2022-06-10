Asghar Farhadi's A Hero is a subtle but complex Iranian drama

Bahram (Mohsen Tanabandeh), in particular, stands in his way. He is an angry, dark presence behind a thick beard, whose world view inclines him to want to ascribe the worst motives to the actions of others. Understandably, Bahram wants either the full amount that Rahim owes, the 150,000 tomans, reimbursed, or a rock-solid guarantee that it will be. The 70,000 tomans that Farkondeh and Rahim have obtained from pawning the gold coins only go so far. And on it goes.