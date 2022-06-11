How to create the perfect (bright) pout

In a season where bold colour has come to the fore in fashion circles, it's only natural that make-up would follow suit.
If you're someone who sticks to the safety of lip gloss or natural tones, this can be scary stuff.
The good news however is that you too can flaunt a bright lip - you just need to draw on your inner confidence to pull it off, combined with a little bit of expert guidance.
Shelley Sullivan, founder and CEO of MCoBeauty, shares her advice on how to go bold.
What's the key to experimenting with bold colour?
The key to nailing a bold lip is all in the lip prep - applying lip balm beforehand to ensure your lips are moisturised and not dry or chapped, then lining with a lip liner and filling in with your favourite shade of lipstick.
What bold colours are trending this winter?
A classic bold red lip never goes out of style!
We recently released our MCoBeauty Double-Ended Lipstick & Liner in a new shade, Iconic Red, because our customers had been begging us to create a red lipstick.
There's a lipstick on one end and a perfectly matched lip liner on the other, so you don't have to worry about hunting around to find a matching liner yourself.
How should you apply the colour to get the best result?
For lips, it's all about prepping beforehand. Hydrate prior to application with a lip balm, that will absorb into your lips while you apply the rest of your make-up.
You can overline your lips slightly if you want to fake a fuller pout - then layer on the lipstick until you achieve your desired shade.
What do you do if you've gone too hard and want to soften the look?
Blot with a tissue to wipe away any excess colour.
You can always soften the look by blotting the lips, then popping on a lip gloss or lip oil for a more natural, low-key glossy vibe.
