The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Age of the Dragon

Will China get away with an attack on Australian aircraft?

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
June 10 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Australian P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft was targeted by the crew of a Chinese J-16 fighter. Picture: Department of Defence

China has militarily attacked Australia. Will it suffer consequences?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020. His articles are supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.