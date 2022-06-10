Canberran Lucy York's weekends are always jam-packed full of sport.
The teenager juggles under-17 NPLW soccer duties with Canberra Olympic, alongside playing in two ice hockey leagues.
But it has all proved worthwhile. Her form on the ice has earned her a spot in Australia's under-18 women's side.
"It's kind of a question I've struggled with for a while, because I love them both," she said of choosing one sport over the other.
"I guess, making the Australian team, I've decided on hockey.
"It would be amazing to [play internationally], so I'm hoping going to Turkey, get my name out there and, if it did happen, it would be one of my dreams."
She took up hockey about five years ago on a whim, as a family friend played.
And now she is heading to the International Ice Hockey Federation's World Championship in Istanbul later this month to don the green and gold.
"I was at soccer training when they called me," the year 10 Daramalan College student said.
"I was sitting in the car with my mum and it kind of felt unreal, because I didn't really think I was going to make it. I still can't really believe it."
Her immediate focus remained on her duties in the NPLW this weekend, as her side looks to continue its undefeated streak.
The Olympic defender could not speak highly enough of the support of her club and team as she balanced her sporting commitments.
"I've missed a couple of games with hockey but they're all OK with it, and they're fine without me," York laughed.
"Everyone on my team is crazy supportive."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
