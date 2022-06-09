Canberra Capitals centre Alex Bunton wants to see a domestic violence awareness round in the WNBL.
After her story inspired a Canberra fan to start a fundraising drive last season, she wants to take it a step further in 2022-23, envisioning a DV awareness round in the league's future.
Bunton spent two years away from the WNBL due to a bad run of knee injuries, before her return last season for the Capitals.
But it was like she had never left.
The confidence that came along with reclaiming her spot on the court, and sharing her DV story, empowered her.
And once the 28-year-old found her voice, it only continued to get louder.
"It's so special that I have this platform again," she said.
"Having that voice that I've tried to have the past couple of years, and having people actually listen, it feels like I'm going somewhere really positive with it. It's been so healing for me as well."
Bunton has re-signed for another season in the capital.
And it all began with a prank call.
The Capitals' new coach Kristen Veal reached out to her to have a chat about her re-signing with the team, before Bunton's two-year-old daughter got a hold of her phone.
"Opal actually pranked her on my phone, [while] I was in the bathroom," Bunton laughed.
"Then Vealy called me and she said, 'You rang'? I was like, 'Did I'?"
Following her run of injuries in previous seasons, this off-season the former Opal is taking it easy on her body and building on her advocacy work in Coffs Harbour.
Her work in the coastal NSW town involves reaching out to youth, families, first responders and anyone who needs it to offer support and DV education outside of what can feel like a "fishbowl".
Bunton admitted it was helping her, as much as she hoped it was helping the community.
"I'm really grateful that I could come up here," she said.
"DV doesn't discriminate, so to have someone have a powerful presence, like I have, I think it's just so rewarding and I love being able to know that I can help people.
"Now that I've got some things behind me, on and off the court, I just feel like a superwoman sometimes, because it feels like I can do anything."
In addition to her advocacy, Bunton has been working hard in the gym to build her frame and strength ahead of the 2022-23 WNBL season.
She dubbed her Capitals re-signing as a "no-brainer" both on and off the court, as the acceptance the club showed her and her daughter last season made her transition back to the game "so much easier".
"You can't say no to that kind of support," Bunton said.
"I feel so physically, mentally and emotionally switched on.
"I have nothing to complain about, and it's actually a weird feeling to be able to come off the season with no niggles. Nothing. This is what I wanted my whole career."
The Capitals will look to chase a return to their championship-winning ways in the wake of their cut-short campaign in 2021-22.
Bunton takes Veal's roster to six, joining recent re-signings Tahlia Tupaea and WNBL veteran Britt Smart, alongside continuing players, WNBA-pick Jade Melbourne, Gemma Potter and Shaneice Swain.
Although Bunton's daughter Opal had every player on the roster "wrapped around her finger" last season, one name stood out.
Thankfully, as the ACT outfit continues to build its roster, it's already on there.
"I think everyone was her favourite," Bunton said.
"But I definitely think B. Smart was a favourite. Because when [Opal] started to learn how to talk, that's all she could really say, 'B, B, B'."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
