Britt Smart will return to the Canberra Capitals to aid a former teammate's championship dream.
The Capitals are poised to announce Smart's new deal on Thursday morning, with new coach Kristen Veal locking in one of the WNBL's leading perimeter shooters in a major coup for the club.
Smart returns for her third season in Capitals colours, this time playing under a former Melbourne teammate in Veal's first stint as Canberra head coach after she stepped into the void left by Paul Goriss.
"I've had two fun seasons here with the Caps on and off the court and I wanted to keep that going," Smart said.
"It's the perfect balance of feeling comfortable with the club yet challenged and pushed at the same time.
"I am definitely looking forward to working with Vealy as a head coach. I had her as a teammate a few years back and I know she has a basketball mind. I think she will be able to bring that playing experience into her coaching since she knows what it's like to play at this level and higher."
Smart is the fifth piece of the puzzle put in place, joining young gun Jade Melbourne, Gemma Potter, Shaneice Swain and Tahlia Tupaea on the roster for 2022-23.
"I am very much looking forward to working with Britt for the third time over the past seven years, all in different roles," Veal said.
"Britt adds experience, passion, professionalism and playmaking abilities to the group and will be important in the Caps' ongoing success and growth."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
