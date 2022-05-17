The ACT Brumbies have locked in Luke Reimer on a two-year deal as Dan McKellar turns to the rising star to make an impact from the opening whistle against a Super Rugby powerhouse.
The Canberra Times can reveal Reimer has signed a new deal with the Brumbies which will keep him in Canberra until the end of 2024.
The fiery flanker with an appetite for securing crucial turnovers is also poised to earn a start against the Auckland Blues in a top-of-the-table encounter at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night.
"The comms I get when I come off the bench is go out there and make an impact, make tackles and put pressure over the ball. [The difference this week is] it'll be for the whole game," Reimer said.
"I've just got to keep building pressure, hopefully get some steals and making a few tackles. I get told to do it and go out there, and some of them have just fallen in my lap. Guys are getting tackled right in front of me and it's just there. Some have been lucky, some I've had to work for.
"[New Zealand teams] are fast. It's much more high tempo. They're a lot more physical than some of the Aussie teams. Going in there and being fast, being urgent to get in a line in attack and defence, that's a main focus of mine. It's a bit harder to keep up with some of the passages."
Reimer follows Test scrumhalf Nic White in committing his future to the Brumbies this week with club officials preparing to unveil a host of further signings in the coming days.
"I came down here a couple of years ago and haven't looked back. I love it down here and this is my new home, so when I got the offer on the table, without question," Reimer said.
"You get a bit of security behind it. This is where I want to be, I'm not looking to go anywhere else for the time being so two years was ideal for me."
SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND 14
Saturday: ACT Brumbies v Auckland Blues at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
