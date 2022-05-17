The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

'Where I want to be': Luke Reimer signs a new deal with Brumbies in Super Rugby

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
May 17 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Reimer has signed a two-year deal with the Brumbies. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The ACT Brumbies have locked in Luke Reimer on a two-year deal as Dan McKellar turns to the rising star to make an impact from the opening whistle against a Super Rugby powerhouse.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.