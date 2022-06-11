The Informer: Friendship comes with a price tag, community food pantry crisis

Anthony Albanese says he's reestablishing connections with France in a "cordial" manner, as the government is set to pay French company Naval Group about $830 million to settle a scrapped defence contract that would have seen it build submarines in South Australia.
The decision in September last year to scrap the $90 billion contract enraged the French government, resulting in the recall of its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington.
As part of an arrangement reached, Australia will pay Naval Group 555 million euros or about $AU830 million.
"It follows, as well, discussions that I've had with President Macron and I thank him for those discussions and the cordial way in which we are re-establishing a better relationship between Australia and France," Mr Albanese told reporters in Sydney on Saturday.
Community food pantries in the Illawarra are working overtime to support people who have been slammed by the rising cost of living.
FoodCare Ministry Leader Judi Case runs the FoodCare initiative out of Shellharbour Community Church, providing grocery items to clients with a pensioner, disability, or care card at a fraction of the retail price.
Her team have opened the store for an extra day each week due to rising demand.
"Prices in the grocery stores are pretty crazy right now. We've found the number of people we are serving has increased - we serve between 75 and 90 families per week now, which is amazing," she said.
Meanwhile, the climate wars which have been raging within the halls of Parliament house for years, may be coming to an end.
For the first time in decades, business leaders, environmentalists and energy experts calling for certainty are expressing hope that a clear path forward is emerging.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations.
