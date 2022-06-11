The Canberra Times
The Informer: Friendship comes with a price tag, community food pantry crisis

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated June 11 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:40am
Anthony Albanese is trying to re-establish a better relationship between Australia and France. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Anthony Albanese says he's reestablishing connections with France in a "cordial" manner, as the government is set to pay French company Naval Group about $830 million to settle a scrapped defence contract that would have seen it build submarines in South Australia.

