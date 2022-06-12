All eyes are on the new government to see how different it is from the old government - in its actions, and not just its words.
When he was immigration minister, Scott Morrison would deflect media questions about asylum-seeker boat arrivals by saying he would not comment on "on water" matters.
Labor embraced that approach to transparency (or rather a lack of it) when questioned about a report that Operation Sovereign Borders had intercepted a second asylum-seeker boat in less than a month.
Asked whether the new government would follow the Coalition in refusing to talk about individual cases and "operational matters", Agriculture Minister Murray Watt's answer was "yes", citing security reasons.
And we also wait to see how different Labor is on relations with the Pacific nations.
Certainly, the rhetoric has changed.
We should expect more than just publicised visits from the freshly elected Albanese government, according to the government's new minister for the region, Pat Conroy. He promised them a "breath of fresh air".
It comes as Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong has made two visits to the region in her first three weeks as minister, promising "no strings attached" engagement and a suite of fresh policies.
But some things do not change - like Nick Kyrgios' ability to fly off the handle.
The talented but ever-angry Australian tennis star has gone down in another racquet-smashing, umpire-berating defeat, after protesting that he'd been racially abused by a fan at the Stuttgart Open.
He argued with the German crowd, and had to be persuaded to continue his semi-final match at the grass court event before losing to Andy Murray.
And now we go from Kyrgios' huffing and puffing to a nice house made of straw.
When Cath Wood was contemplating the various options available for her new home, she decided straw bale construction would be ideal.
"We raised our kids in a home with no insulating properties, and by the end of it I swore I was going to live somewhere else," she said.
Using a framework, straw bales are laid like giant bricks and compressed to minimise settlement and movement.
And finally, the pandemic has given new life to scammers - and you need to be aware of what they're up to.
To help, ACM has compiled a list of current scams identified on sites such as scamwatch.gov.au, cyber.gov.au and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's website dedicated to informing people about fraudulent and dishonest activities.
Take a look. It might stop you getting taken for a ride.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
