The Electoral Commission has finalised the scrutiny of collection of votes in the ACT Senate contest but Canberrans will wait a further 24 hours before learning reveal the result.
Distribution of preferences by the commission's EasyCount computer program will be conducted at 10am on Tuesday overseen by scrutineers.
Advertisement
The official declaration of results will then take place on Wednesday morning.
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher is expected to retain the first of the two ACT seats in the Senate, while there was no clear winner for the second seat necessitating a distribution of voter preferences.
Previous senator Zed Seselja has not conceded the race for the second spot that gripped the territory and upset the dominance of the two major parties to represent the capital at the federal level.
His challenger, former rugby great and independent candidate David Pocock is widely expected to overtake Senator Seselja on preferences to claim the second seat.
The Liberal Party received just 74 per cent of the provisional quota of first preferences for Senator Seselja to retain his seat. It was a significant swing against the party, which almost secured a full quota at the previous election.
Mr Pocock picked up around 64 per cent of the quota, but the redistributed preferences from eliminated candidates including the Greens candidate Dr Tjanara Goreng Goreng and independent Professor Kim Rubenstein are expected to favour the former Wallaby captain.
"Pocock will win," ABC election analyst Antony Green declared last week.
Independent election analysts Kevin Bonham and William Bowe also had no hesitation in declaring that Mr Pocock would win, which would make him the first independent to secure an ACT Senate seat.
Labor received just over a full provisional quota, but that was not all good news for Senator Gallagher as both major parties saw a significant decline in their primary votes for the Senate from the last election.
The electoral commission confirmed on Twitter Monday morning that it had concluded the capture and verification of preferences for the ACT Senate.
The final step in distribution of preferences is closed to candidates, but scrutineers will be allowed to watch the computer program run, after which Canberrans will learn who will represent them in Parliament for the next three years.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections, Defence, public service and international governance.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections, Defence, public service and international governance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.